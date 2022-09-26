LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville developments are choosing clean energy.
Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability announced the closure of two agreements providing more than $9.1 million in private energy efficiency loan funds through the Energy Project Assessment District (EPAD) program.
City officials report that commercial buildings account for almost 26% of Louisville's greenhouse gas emissions. Louisville Metro's Energy Project Assessment District program is partnering with commercial property owners to make an impact.
Number Fifteen, a Kentucky-centric bar, food and entertainment experience on Whiskey Row, and a Tempo Hotel by Hilton at Jefferson and Shelby streets are two developments in downtown Louisville. The projects represent over $46 million in total capital investments.
"The urgency to address the climate crisis is clear. Through the EPAD program, Louisville’s building owners can help us work toward Louisville’s clean energy goals while benefiting their bottom line through sustainable development,” said Mayor Greg Fischer. “EPAD is one of the tools Louisville Metro Government (LMG) provides to make these critical investments easier than ever.”
Number Fifteen on Whiskey Row is one business working with the program to make investments in energy efficiency. The venue will combine bourbon tasting rooms and a music venue in a historic building.
"This building has seen a lot over its 140 years on this block," said Spencer Fronck, CEO of the Numbers Holding Company. "And with that comes challenge but more important opportunity for us to take this building and bring it not only up to code but to exceed the code that's required of us."
Number Fifteen is expected to be open next year. It will be a clean-energy building.
