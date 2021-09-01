ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- A deal to finalize the sale of Caesars Southern Indiana did not happen Tuesday night.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is buying the casino for $250 million. The sale was approved earlier last month by the Indiana Gaming Commission.
A Caesars spokesperson says the deal is expected to close in the near future. It's not clear why it didn't happen.
Caesars posted on social media Tuesday night that it would close for a few hours to transition ownership, but it posted again at 10 a.m. Wednesday that it was open. It's not clear if it ever closed overnight.
EBCI says the name, branding and appearance of the casino will stay the same. It also plans to keep all of the employees and honor all loyalty programs.
Related Stories:
Indiana Gaming Commission OKs sale of Caesars Southern Indiana
- Caesars Southern Indiana will soon have new management
- Native American tribe finalizes $250 million purchase of Caesars Southern Indiana
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.