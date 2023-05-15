LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A flea market in Louisville will host Kentuckiana's largest outdoor market later this month.
Fleur de Flea Vintage Market is hosting more than 200 vendors at Waterfront Festival Plaza in downtown Louisville on May 27. Vendors will be selling antiques, collectables, vinyl, vintage clothing, handmade and repurposed furniture and more.
The free event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"We are so excited to welcome back thousands of folks from all over the area who come out Memorial day and Labor day weekends to enjoy a day of shopping, eating and drinking as they take in the fantastic views from this beautiful location," Lisa Porter, co-owner of Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Market, said in a news release.
There will also be food trucks on-site throughout the day.
