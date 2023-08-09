GLENDALE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford and BlueOval SK are building the world's largest electric vehicle battery plant in Glendale, and a new study found the project is expected to bring more than 22,000 new residents to Hardin County.
The results of the comprehensive study — commissioned by the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce — were unveiled Wednesday as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear toured the plant. There will eventually be two plants at the site just outside of Elizabethtown in Hardin County, together creating about 5,000 jobs.
When completed, the $5.8 billion project will comprise more than 8 million square feet, the 10th-largest footprint for a manufacturing site in the world.
The study used "boom towns" like Georgetown, Kentucky, and Reno, Nevada, home to other large manufacturing plants, as guides to estimate the economic impact the plant will bring to Glendale and the surrounding area. The findings estimate — along with the 5,000 new jobs and 22,380 new residents — an increase of nearly 9,000 housing units in Hardin County and nearly 4,000 new K-12 public school students.
"This study underscores how every facet of a community – from population growth to housing demands, employment trends and healthcare needs – can be shaped by large scale economic developments like BlueOval SK," said Luke Schmidt with Louisville-based consulting firm L.B. Schmidt & Associations, which conducted the study.
Reactions to plant are still mixed, with some saying it's already proving to be good for business.
"We already had many regulars," said Tony York, who owns a restaurant in Glendale. "(They're) mostly supervisors of various companies that are working there. And when Ford comes down from Detroit, they typically have a dinner party ..."
Others, however, are worried about growing pains.
"I wish they had gone to Elizabethtown, because it is a bigger city and has factories already," said Norma, a Glendale resident. "But this is already a done deal, so we will accept it."
Production is expected to begin by the end of 2024 with 2,500 full-time employees. The other 2,500 are expected to join by the end of 2025.
If you'd like to apply for a position at the plant, click here.
You can read the full study below:
