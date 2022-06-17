LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former patient has spent the past 10 years volunteering at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital, and on Friday, the staff held a celebration to thank him.
In 2010, Harold Conrad had a lifesaving liver transplant at Jewish Hospital. A couple of years later, he decided he wanted to give back. So he's spent the last decade volunteering full-time at the hospital.
On Friday, staff celebrated his 10-year anniversary with a round of applause and some coffee and donuts.
"I came down one day and talked to the people in transplant and asked if there was anything I could do," Conrad said. "And they said, 'Yeah.' They had gotten to know me pretty well over the years, and as much as I like to talk — their words, not mine — they thought I'd be good at maybe the information desk. And I did. And here we are 10 years later and I enjoy every — not every minute — but every second that I'm down here. Because I know, without this, place I wouldn't be here, or anywhere else."
Harold credits Jewish Hospital with saving his life and hopes to continue volunteering for as long as he's able.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.