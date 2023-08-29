LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new fast-casual restaurant opened Tuesday in Fern Creek.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened at 6209 Bardstown Road, becoming the second location in the Louisville area. The restaurant offers made-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs and frozen custard.
"Whether you're visiting a Freddy's in your neighborhood or in another part of the area, we strive to provide an exceptional experience and serve our guests their menu favorites prepared and presented with the same great taste every time," Eddie Williams, the franchise owner, said in a news release.
The restaurant can seat around 100 people inside, along with additional area on a patio. There is drive-thru service available. Patrons can also order on Freddy's mobile app or website.
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.