LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky.
ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
Most of the holiday activities are free.
The event starts Nov. 25 and runs on select days until Dec. 30. Guests will be welcomed beginning at 5 p.m. in the evening.
