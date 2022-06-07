LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices continue to skyrocket in Louisville and southern Indiana, with the average in Indiana for a gallon of regular unleaded now well in excess of $5.
According to AAA, the state of Indiana experienced its highest-ever recorded average price Tuesday, with the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded reaching $5.15. That cost was up 15 cents a gallon from Monday's average.
For comparison, the average cost of a gallon of unleaded in Indiana one year ago was $3.06, AAA said. The average cost of a gallon of diesel Tuesday was $5.74, also a record, according to the site.
Kentucky's prices are lower, but not by much. According to AAA, a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the commonwealth Tuesday will cost drivers an average of $4.72 in the state — again, a state record — with the average price of gas in Louisville set at $4.96.
The national average for Tuesday is $4.92.
