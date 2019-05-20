LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inventors of all ages are headed to what some may call a "grown-up science fair" this fall.
Louisville's first Maker Faire is being planned by the city, the University of Louisville, Jefferson County Public Schools and GE's FirstBuild program.
The Maker Faire is being billed as "Louisville's greatest show and tell." Tech enthusiasts, artists, students, engineers and more are expected to be there to show off their creations. On display at the announcement were gadgets of all types including a 3-D printer called a "replicator."
U of L president Neeli Bendapudi says Louisville is one of 40 cities across the world to host a Maker's Faire. Other cities including San Diego, Tokyo and Rome are also hosting events.
"It's like a big camp, science fair for geeks of all ages," she said. "We'll be bringing together scientists, educators, engineers, artists. Think of any field of endeavor. People who want to learn, people who want to share, people who are not content with just things being the way they are," said Bendapudi.
The Maker Faire is September 28 and 29 on U of L's campus.
