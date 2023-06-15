Holiday World Raging Rapids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Holiday World water attraction won't be back this year. 

The park announced Wednesday that Raging Rapids is "officially retired." 

A post on social media said, "We know this attraction means a lot to our Guests, and it does to us too. While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning."

Holiday World officials said they plan to bring a new attraction to Boulder Canyon as soon as possible.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags