LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Holiday World water attraction won't be back this year.
The park announced Wednesday that Raging Rapids is "officially retired."
A post on social media said, "We know this attraction means a lot to our Guests, and it does to us too. While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning."
Holiday World officials said they plan to bring a new attraction to Boulder Canyon as soon as possible.
