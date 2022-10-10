LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana marked World Mental Health Day by announcing a major investment to improve mental health and nutrition among older people, veterans and children.
The $13 million gift comes from the health insurance company's charitable arm, the Humana Foundation.
In a news release Monday, the Humana Foundation said a portion of the money will be used to train mental health professionals who will work to promote racial equity, reduce isolation and help people recover from trauma. Services will target older people, veterans and young people.
The investment includes the launch of a $7.5 million Health Equity Innovation Fund, which will focus on creating healthy emotional connections by increasing access to mental health services and a plan to shape a healthier approach to nutrition by improving food education and food security.
The additional $5.5 million in grants will support community health organizations nationally and in the Foundation’s four key regions of Kentucky, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. The money will be used to promote racial equity, reduce isolation and loneliness, and help people recover from trauma.
Foundation CEO Tiffany Benjamin said the grants are for nonprofits already doing innovative work in Louisville, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.
"I think it's really important to say we're not done," he said. "This is our first announcement of our emotional connections grants and our mental health grants, but we are in this for the long haul."
The money will be spread among several local organizations. Volunteers of America will receive the largest amount of $3.8 million over three years to address lonliness among older people and to help people with substance abuse disorders.
Here are the organizations receiving grants:
Kentucky:
- Alzheimer’s Association of Louisville and Southern Indiana will receive $250,000 to reduce senior isolation through recreational programs and technology services.
- Community Foundation of Louisville will receive $100,000 to develop a new strategy for increasing equity in local mental health services.
- Community Safety and Healing Fund of Louisville will receive $100,000 to develop a new strategy for increasing equity in local mental health services.
- LaCasita Center will receive $75,000 to expand mental health services for community members.
Florida/Louisiana:
- Cities United/Tides (Florida and Louisiana) will receive $100,000.
- Community Foundation of Broward County (Florida) will receive $250,000.
- ElderSource (Florida) will receive $100,000.
- Generations United (Florida and Louisiana) will receive $100,000.
- National Cares Mentoring will receive $250,000.
Texas:
- Borderland Rainbow Center will receive $10,000.
- Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute will receive $250,000.
- San Antonio Oasis will receive $100,000.
- Rise Recovery will receive $75,000.
Organizations that want to apply for the Health Equity Innovation Fund should, visit HumanaFoundation.org.
