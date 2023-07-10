LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg, Indiana, pizzeria will be featured on America's Best Restaurants later this month.
Hunter Station Pizza is hosting America's Best Restaurants roadshow July 24. According to a news release Monday, popular dishes will be featured along with an on-camera interview with owner Chris Fox. The episode will be aired on social media channels at a later date.
The restaurant specializes in New York-style pies, offering pizza, calzone, subs and dessert pizzas. The spacious restaurant that opened in September 2022 has televisions on the walls.
Hunter Station Pizza is located at 210 Hunter Station Road. To visit the website, click here or call 812-748-2669.
