LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation announced Tuesday the company is expanding its operations at River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.
According to a news release Tuesday, Idemitsu Lubricants, a premier automotive and industrial lubricants manufacturer and subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., will move from a 50,000-square-foot building to a 168,000-square-feet building.
"We are excited about the opportunity to expand our distribution capabilities here in the Jeffersonville, Indiana area," Tim Nice, Idemitsu’s distribution and transportation manager, said in a news release. "This 168,000 square foot facility will afford us the capacity and flexibility to better service our customers and to continue the growth of our business. We will utilize the America’s Place facility as our main distribution hub and fulfillment center for our direct distribution of lubricants across the US. The facility is a perfect fit for Idemitsu Lubricants America Corporation due to its proximity to our blending plant as well as the interstate accessibility."
The new warehouse, located at 400 Trey St. in Jeffersonville, is the newest Class A Industrial Warehouse managed by America Place and will feature new speed bays, LED lighting and extra dock space for future growth.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said this announcement is great news for the city.
"The partnership of these two great companies joining together in River Ridge is a huge win for our city," Moore said in a news release. "I look forward to the continued positive growth these two large employers bring to Jeff."
In 2021, Idemitsu first moved into America Place's Phase VII building. The new 168,000-square-foot building is apart of six Class A commercial buildings America Place has developed at River Ridge. America Place's campus is home to many other industry leaders such as Enjoy Life Foods, Tenneco and PharmaCord.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.