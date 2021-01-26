SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new store is coming to the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.
International fashion and lifestyle brand Hugo Boss will be opening its first store in Kentucky. The 2,800 square foot store will be located between Brooks Brothers and Cole Haan.
“Hugo Boss is an amazing fashionable addition to the ever-expanding selection of top tier retailers at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass,” said general manager Debbie Griesinger in a release. “It’s wonderful to kick start 2021 with the addition of a world class retailer to our collection."
Hugo Boss sells casual styles, business attire and athletic wear for men and women. The store is expected to open in mid-February.
