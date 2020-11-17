LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Ruby's is delivering steaks to your doorstep.
The steakhouse will ship its signature steaks and seasoning anywhere in the U.S. The kits and packages include the Filet Mignon, prime New York Strips and Boneless Ribeye steaks. There's also the Prime Dry-Aged Porterhouse, and Bone-In Ribeye known as the Cowboy Steak.
Several of the kits also include Jeff Ruby's Mac & Cheese and Butter Pie.
Orders are shipped via UPS.
Orders placed using the "Ship Our Steaks" link at JeffRuby.com are shipped and packed with dry ice to keep items frozen for several days.
In late October, Jeff Ruby's began offering limited local delivery of hot meals. That service will be available at all Jeff Ruby locations in downtown Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Lexington and Nashville.
