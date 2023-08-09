LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff's Donuts opened its sixth location in the Louisville area.
The donut shop opened at 10513 Fischer Park Drive in Springhurst. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers DoorDash delivery.
"This is our sixth Jeff’s Donuts location and we are really excited to bring our always fresh and always available, hand-crafted donuts to so many families, healthcare, retail, hospitality and factory workers, all living, working or passing through the bustling Springhurst area," Wes Johnson, managing partner of Jeff’s Donuts, said in a news release Wednesay.
Jeff's Donuts makes hand-crafted donuts fresh from scratch every day. To learn more about Jeff's Donuts, click here.
