LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's downtown looks noticeably emptier than it did just a few years ago.

Christian Adelberg is the vice president of Marketing and Communications for Kentucky Performing Arts. 

"We need to get the people back," Adelberg said.

He said it used to be hard to get into restaurants and coffee shops during his lunch break. But ever since the pandemic, downtown Louisville never returned to that same level. 

Adelberg said tourism is doing well, but day-to-day foot traffic from lunch breaks is missing.
 
That's why Kentucky Performing Arts partnered with the Louisville Downtown Partnership and Greater Louisville, Inc., to host a job fair on Monday at Kentucky Performing Arts. The goal of the fair is to provide a boost to local employers to help them serve more customers and increase foot traffic to re-invigorate the downtown economy, according to a news release.

There was a steady number of people in attendance during the four-hour event. Employers at the job fair said they had a good amount of interest from people who stopped by.

"It all feeds into the same ecosystem," Adelberg said. "The more people you have working downtown, the more patronage there will be at restaurants, at coffee shops." 

Louisville Metro Police had a booth set up for the event as the agency looks to hire about 300 officers.

"People are not going to come downtown if they don't feel safe," said Rachel Arroyo-Phillips, LMPD recruitment selection officer.

Representatives from TARC were at the event looking for a handful of mechanics.

"We're managing, putting in a lot of extra hours," said Brad Henson, TARC Apprenticeship manager.
 
Norys Yera was one of around 500 job seekers at the event. 
 
"I have different family looking for a job here, it is a good opportunity for us, especially for bilingual people," Yera said. 
 
The following employers and organizations took part:
  • Kentucky Performing Arts
  • TARC
  • Norton Healthcare
  • Kiddie Academy
  • BJB Restoration
  • Work Architecture and Design
  • LMPD
  • KentuckianaWorks
  • Junior Achievement
  • Salvation Army
  • Home of the Innocents
  • Go Job

