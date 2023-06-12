LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's downtown looks noticeably emptier than it did just a few years ago.
Christian Adelberg is the vice president of Marketing and Communications for Kentucky Performing Arts.
"We need to get the people back," Adelberg said.
He said it used to be hard to get into restaurants and coffee shops during his lunch break. But ever since the pandemic, downtown Louisville never returned to that same level.
There was a steady number of people in attendance during the four-hour event. Employers at the job fair said they had a good amount of interest from people who stopped by.
"It all feeds into the same ecosystem," Adelberg said. "The more people you have working downtown, the more patronage there will be at restaurants, at coffee shops."
Louisville Metro Police had a booth set up for the event as the agency looks to hire about 300 officers.
"People are not going to come downtown if they don't feel safe," said Rachel Arroyo-Phillips, LMPD recruitment selection officer.
Representatives from TARC were at the event looking for a handful of mechanics.
