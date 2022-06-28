LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Numerous restaurants in Kentucky were selected for an international award for their wine selection.
Wine Spectator released its winners for 2022 Restaurant Awards, honoring the world's best restaurants for wine, according to a news release. The award recognizes 3,169 restaurants in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.
"These awards not only guide our readers to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service, but also serve to honor restaurants for their achievements and commitment to maintaining pristine cellars," Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator, said.
Restaurants in Kentucky include:
- Morton's Steakhouse, 626 W. Main Street, Louisville
- Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse, 101 W. Main Street, Louisville
- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, 325 W. Main Street, Louisville
- Cuvee Wine Table, 3598 Springhurst Boulevard, Louisville
- Holly Hill Inn, 426 N. Winter Street, Midway
- Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, 101 W. Vine Street, Lexington
- The Harbor Restaurant, 451 Lees Ford Dock Road, Nancy
The Restaurant Awards was started in 1981.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.