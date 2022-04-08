LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Department of Transportation is giving millions of dollars to help transit systems across the country, and some of that money is coming to Louisville.
Kentucky will get more than $75 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law, which passed the Senate last year. It will allow transit agencies, like the Transit Authority of River City (TARC), to buy new buses or railcars, address repairs and transition to new technology.
"This substantial investment in public transit will better position our agency to provide safe and reliable service, and strengthens our ability to connect the region to the important opportunities and resources of everyday life," TARC Executive Director Carrie Butler said in a news release.
On the other side of the river, Indiana will get $128 million.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.