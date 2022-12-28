LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down.
Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
"This temporary waiver of service hours helps support the agricultural industry by accelerating the delivery of critical supplies and live poultry," Gray said.
The moves comes as egg prices have increased by nearly 50% this year. Those prices have risen because of the Avian flu, rising feed and energy costs, along with high demand.
The order in effect through 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2023. According to a news release, it temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.
The order requires carriers to comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab.
To view the order, click here.
