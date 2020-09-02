LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby Pie bourbon ice cream is being introduced in Louisville during Kentucky Derby week.
In a release, Kern's Kitchen announced that it is teaming up with Louisville's Bernoulli Small Batch Ice Cream to create a signature flavor to be sold in local stores.
The ice cream is a gourmet vanilla base, made with Kentucky Proud ingredients, that is mixed with the traditional Derby Pie made with premium chocolate and walnuts. It's finished-off with a splash of Kentucky bourbon.
Bernoulli's Derby Pie bourbon ice cream hits store shelves Wednesday, Sept. 2. It will be available at Valumarket MidCity Mall; Valumarket Outer Loop; Crossroads IGA at Beckley Station, Billtown Road and Prospect and at the Prospect Party Center.
The ice cream is also available curbside at Bernoulli's, whichi is located at 408 Production Court. You may also place orders through their website BernoullisIceCream.com or by calling 502-771-1672.
