LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum Gift Shop is popping up in Simpsonville.
The museum will bring its Derby inspired gifts and collectibles to the Outlet Shoppes of Bluegrass. The pop-up shop opens on Black Friday, next to the Kate Spade store.
The store will feature Derby items from several different brands, as well as Derby 146 memorabilia like collectible Mint Julep glasses at 50 percent off. The store will also feature name brand apparel, handbags, ball caps, ornaments, home goods, gourmet food gifts and other items.
The shop will stay open Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 27, and customers can still shop daily at the main Gift Shop, located inside the Museum next to the track at 704 Central Avenue in Louisville, or shop online at derbymuseumstore.com.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.