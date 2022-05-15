LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A movie theater known for discounted ticket prices is closing for good this summer.
Village 8, a landmark theater in Dupont Village in St. Matthews, has shown movies for around 50 years. The eight-screen theater is closing on July 5.
Norton Healthcare purchased the Dutchmans Lane space in 2016.
The owners of Village 8, Apex Entertainment, said Norton Healthcare has been a "generous partner" and helped keep its doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Village 8 was closed from Aug. 2020 through June 2021 due to the pandemic.
"We appreciate the patronage and support of the whole Louisville community," Apex Entertainment said in a statement. "We invite the public to watch movies and support an independent theater group at our newer, remodeled facility, Baxter Avenue Theaters."
Last summer, Village 8 and Baxter Avenue Theaters received around $1.8 million in relief funds from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants.
After decades of showing second-run films, Village 8 announced last September moviegoers would be able to watch new releases at the theater.
Titles of the showings the theater offers can be browsed at the Village 8's website.
Related Stories:
- Village 8 Theater in St. Matthews now showing new releases
- Village 8 Theatres to reopen this week with help of federal relief funding
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.