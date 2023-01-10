LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon you'll be able to get a slice of a Cincinnati delicacy in Louisville, and it isn't chili.
LaRosa's Pizzeria is opening its first Louisville restaurant later this month. It will be in the Springhurst Towne Center in the building that used to be O'Charley's.
LaRosa's has not given an exact opening date yet, but it will roll out its pizza truck Saturday afternoon to hand out free slices. There will also be scratch-off cards for a chance to win free pizza for a year.
The event runs from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Springhurst.
