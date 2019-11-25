LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A holiday laser dome is coming to Louisville's Paristown neighborhood.
Synchronized lasers will be set to holiday music inside a dome.
The laser light show was first held last year at the Big Four Bridge, and officials promise it will be bigger and better this year.
The holiday laser dome is part of a 6-week Winter Village featuring an authentic outdoor ice skating rink, along with food and shopping destinations.
The festival, on Brent Street off of East Broadway. opens Wednesday.
