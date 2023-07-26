LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $2 billion plan would get rid of nearly one-third of LG&E and KU's old generation systems, and there's a statewide public comment period scheduled before the states moves forward.
The move that would start at the LG&E Mill Creek Station in southwest Louisville is an effort from LG&E to become more energy efficient. First proposed in December, the company wants to get rid of nearly one-third of its older, coal-fired generating units and build two natural gas plants, similar to its Cane Run Station, plus solar generation and a battery storage facility.
The new natural gas units would be built at the E.W. Brown Generating Station in Mercer County and at Mill Creek. The battery storage facility would all be at E.W. Brown.
"It really just makes sense to kind of turn toward the future when we look to what we need to do to power our customers' energy demands as we move forward," sad Natasha Collins, media relations director for LG&E and KU.
The plan would cost more than $2 billion but would create one of Kentucky's largest portfolios of energy efficiency for customers.
"We put a lot of thought, time, thought and analysis into the plans that we put forward, and they are the lowest reasonable cost for being able to meet our customers' energy demands," Collins said.
In the short term, LG&E said there won't be an increase in customers' electric bill until the next scheduled increase.
"The cost associated with these units will ultimately bear out over the life of the units, which is 30-40 years," Collins said. "But we wouldn't see that incorporated into rates until the next rate case, which is not scheduled or planned at this time."
In 2021, during discussions over the last rate increase, a deal was reached to prevent the utilities from implementing another price increase until mid-2025.
If it's approved, the new replacement generation would be online between 2026-28, but the company wants to hear from customers first. Below is a list of the in-person meetings, each of which will feature an information session followed by an opportunity for comments:
- Monday, July 31, 2023, 5:30 p.m.: Frederick Douglass High School, 2000 Winchester Road, Lexington, KY
- Thursday, August 3, 2023, 5:30 p.m.: Harlan County Judge’s Office, 210 E. Central St., #111, Harlan, KY
- Monday, August 14, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Eastern/4:30 p.m. Central: Hopkins County Government Center, 56 N. Main St., Madisonville, KY
- Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, 5:30 p.m.: Louisville Free Public Library, Main Branch, 301 York St., Community Room 202, Louisville, KY
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.