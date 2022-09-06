LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors after four years.
The owner of Liege and Dairy posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying "It's time to say goodbye."
"But I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure!" the Facebook post goes on to say.
Andrew Llewellyn, the owner of Leige and Dairy, has not yet revealed his next steps.
Llewellyn said he got hooked on Belgium waffles while traveling the country, and brought the flavor back to Louisville — where he offered build-your-own waffle sundaes and several ice cream flavors.
The ice cream shop opened in Holiday Manor in 2018, and opened a second location in Middletown a year later. That location has also closed.
The company also ran a food truck in the Louisville area.
