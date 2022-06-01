LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A company that helps people with disabilities is in need of workers.
Dream With Wings is a nonprofit that empowers those with autism and development disabilities.
The nonprofit is looking for workers to teach their clients skills, help them achieve their goals and work alongside them.
Leaders said applicants will go home feeling like they've made a difference.
"Be different, think different. Get to know people that you're not very familiar with," Romann Taylor, with Dream With Wings said. "Be willing to open your mind and your heart."
To find out more information or to apply, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.