LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A more than $60 million distillery campus in Nelson County is now fully operational.

Log Still Distillery celebrated its full-scale opening on Tuesday. The distillery produces a range of spirits, including gin and bourbon.

The multimillion dollar Dant Crossing campus in Gethsemane features a tasting room, a concert amphitheater, an event venue, a bed and breakfast and cottage rentals.

More than 146 full-time jobs will eventually be created through the company's investment. 

The distillery is currently still hiring for several full- and part-time positions. To look at available jobs, click here.

