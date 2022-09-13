LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A more than $60 million distillery campus in Nelson County is now fully operational.
Log Still Distillery celebrated its full-scale opening on Tuesday. The distillery produces a range of spirits, including gin and bourbon.
The multimillion dollar Dant Crossing campus in Gethsemane features a tasting room, a concert amphitheater, an event venue, a bed and breakfast and cottage rentals.
More than 146 full-time jobs will eventually be created through the company's investment.
The distillery is currently still hiring for several full- and part-time positions. To look at available jobs, click here.
Related Stories:
- State, local leaders celebrate grand opening of versatile event space at Dant Crossing in Nelson County
- Nelson County distillery preps for concert series and wedding venue grand opening
- Tasting room at Nelson County's Log Still Distillery set to open next week
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.