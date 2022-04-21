NEW HAVEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local officials gathered in Nelson County on Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of "The Legacy," a wedding and even space at Dant Crossing.
Dant Crossing is a multi-faceted property nestled in Nelson County that includes Log Still Distillery, a music venue called "The Amp," and The Legacy.
“We’re excited to open The Legacy to the public and create a destination for everything from close-knit events with family to industrywide conferences,” Wally Dant, president and founder of Dant Crossing, said in a news release. “We’ve put a lot of effort into making Dant Crossing a go-to place for everyone, whether you’re a local or a visitor, and for families and individuals alike.”
The Legacy can function as three separate spaces and accommodate up to 700 guests. The spaces include:
- The Chapel:
- Ideal for wedding ceremonies, which seats up to 350 guests and can be divided for smaller groups
- The Banquet Hall
- Reception and event space which holds up to 700 guests and features a stage and specialty lighting, adjustable for a DJ or live entertainment
- The Breezeway
- A covered and enclosed enclave perfect for smaller events, cocktail hours and more
A farm-to-table restaurant and bar will also open at Dant Cross in 2022. There will also soon be a fully functional private train depot. The Amp, the outdoor entertainment amphitheater on site, is hosting more than 25 shows this summer. Dwight Yoakam, a Grammy award-winning artist, will perform July 1.
The music venue can host crowds as large as 2,000 people. And according to a news release, The Amp's concert series lineup includes Cole Swindell and Sara Evans, among other artists:
- May 6: Cole Swindell
- May 13: Sara Evans
- May 20: Blues Traveler 35th Anniversary Tour
- May 27: The Marshall Tucker Band with The Outlaws
- May 29: Lee Brice, with special guest Lewis Brice
- June 3: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- June 24: Brett Young
- July 1: Dwight Yoakam, with the special guest Dillon Carmichael
- July 22: Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Aug. 26: Justin Moore
- Sept. 2: Diamond Rio
- Sept. 5: Collective Soul and Switchfoot
- Sept. 9: Tracy Lawrence
- Sept. 16: Clay Walker
- Sept. 23: Billy Ray Cyrus
- Oct. 7: Josh Turner
- Oct. 28: The Frontmen
Season passes are available for the concerts and prices begin at $1,200 for a general admission pass that includes access to more than 25 shows. To purchase tickets and see the full lineup, click here.
To learn more about The Legacy, click here.
