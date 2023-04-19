LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville will take over the city's skies in just three days, and it's not too late to grab a prime spot in the city to see the show.
One of those locations is Lynn Family Stadium. Many of the seats are covered — saving fans in the event of rain — and offer great views of the bridge and the fireworks.
Chris Chartier, assistant manager at the stadium, said after having 6,000 people last year for Thunder, 8,000 are expected Saturday for the watch party, which will also include magicians, face-painting and the Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC away games broadcast on the video screen.
The price is $25 per person for a general admission ticket.
Across town, the Kentucky Science Center is also getting ready for their annual Thunder blast. All-day events for kids and families is $60 per person.
"Bring your lawn chairs (and) bring your blankets," said Amy Parish, with the science center. "Our parking lot is right under the overpass, so you will be protected from any rain and you will also have the chance to come inside to Kentucky Science Center and get warm if you need to and play. And you will be able to stay all day and watch the action."
The KFC Yum! Center will host a free event in the back loading dock for families throughout the day for Thunder. And a few blocks over, Slugger Field will host Thunder at Slugger, a chance for baseball fans to take in a game and stay all day for the air show, concert and fireworks.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Galt House Hotel has about 20 rooms available. Each guest gets a pass to watch the fireworks from the connecting conservatory.
And as for an experience on the river, the Belle of Louisville is getting ready for its Dockside party starting at 3 p.m. Tickets are $199 each and include BBQ and private restrooms. Kids 4 and under are free.
Across the River in Jeffersonville, Upland Brewing Co. will be popping with its own bash. Although the reserved tables are sold out, $100 will get you a spot in the parking lot with food and music.
"The vibe is just a great..." said Mike O'Donnell, the general manager at Upland. "Everybody is just having a good time watching airplanes and fireworks go off and having a couple cocktails as well."
For information on Louisville and southern Indiana road closures, click here.
For information free TARC rides, click here.
For the Thunder Over Louisville air show lineup, click here.
For information on southern Indiana's security plan, click here.
