LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials gathered on Wednesday to release plans for this year's Thunder Over Louisville, but they admitted that this year, the annual event will be overshadowed by recent violence -- and the show will reflect that.
That violence includes a workplace mass shooting at the Old National Bank building in downtown Louisville that took place on Monday, April 10, as well as a series of weekend shootings that left five people dead and 17 people injured.
"Certainly the events of last Monday, last Saturday, and far too many days in between and since, have been heartbreaking," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told reporters. "But we've also seen a city that has been heartwarming."
"The Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Derby could not come at a better time to bring our city together," he added.
Kentucky Derby Festival CEO Matt Gibson said a special tribute for recent victims of violence will utilize drones and will take place at 9 p.m., just after the air show concludes.
"We spent a lot of time discussing what would be appropriate and the magnitude of that venue down there," he said. "It's going to be something that everyone can see and everyone will know exactly what’s happening."
"It is going to something that will touch each and every person who is there and those watching at home," he added.
He added that a separate tribute will take place during the fireworks show, that would send a "very poignant" message to the community.
Lieutenant Colonel Aaron Crowell, an assistant chief at the Louisville Metro Police Department, declined to go into detail about security plans for the event, but added that it would be "robust" and that police would be utilizing technology "to a better degree than we have in the past."
That said, he said police did not see a need to modify the plan they used in the previous years, despite the violence.
Prohibited Items
For safety reasons the following are not permitted in the event area, which goes south from the Ohio River to Main Street between Clay Street and 10th Street and includes the Thunder Chow Wagon and North Great Lawn viewing area:
- No drones are allowed.
- No tents or canopies of any kind.
- No stakes.
- No tape, rope or pennant lines allowed.
- No glass bottles are allowed at the event site.
- Picnic blankets (and tarps limited to 10′ x 10′) and lawn chairs are permitted.
- Plastic bottles and food are permitted. There is also plenty of food and soft drink stands to take care of any needs you may have. Beer is available at the Chow Wagon at Waterfront Park, North Great Lawn, the West Belvedere Beer Garden and River Road Beer Garden.
- No alcoholic beverages are allowed.
- No bikes, skateboards or skates are allowed in the event venue. You will be asked to walk them in for pedestrian safety.
- Please leave any pets at home.
- Due to increased security – all persons and parcels are subject to search.
Greenberg acknowledged that some people may be tempted to stay home from Thunder Over Louisville, given the recent violence, but he touted the "large presence" of local, state and federal officers, as well as the city's "robust" security plan.
"I understand the concern, but I would encourage everyone to join us down for Thunder," he said. "We are focused on having a family friendly event. A safe event."
