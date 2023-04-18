JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville is four days away, and law enforcement and first responders on both sides of the Ohio River are preparing to ensure tens of thousands of people safely enjoy the spring tradition.
Southern Indiana officials gave a safety briefing Tuesday morning and said they feel confident in their public safety plan.
Part of crowd control include multiple road closures throughout southern Indiana, many of which are the same road closures you navigated for Thunder last year.
The 2nd Street bridge will close Thursday so crews can put supplies in place, the Big Four Bridge will close at 8 a.m. Saturday, and Riverside Drive will see a soft closure at 5 p.m. Friday. So it's also important residents get their parking passes.
Something that's new this year will be several "anti-vehicle ramming" devices set up, which Jeffersonville Police said are essentially concrete blocks to stop vehicles from entering crowds.
Given the mass shooting across the river in Louisville last week safety officials said they're prepared to respond to any emergency and feel confident their efforts will keep the public safe.
"It is our mission, and we take it very serious, to provide public safety for all those in attendance, and it has been every single year," Jeffersonville Police Maj. Joshua Lynch said. "We strive to accommodate businesses and residents but we do not concede public safety."
There are items you can't bring, such as open alcohol containers, lasers, skateboards, bikes and drones. And you need to keep your pets at home.
You should also map your drive into and out of Thunder, as there will be those road closures and large crowds to navigate.
