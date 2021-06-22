LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville and Lexington are among the best run cities in America, according to a study done by WalletHub.
The personal finance website released a report on 2021’s Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America. It ranked Lexington as number 5 on the list, and Louisville ranked 21. Indianapolis ranked 68, and Cincinnati ranked 103.
The study compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities for operating efficiency, household income, poverty, unemployment, air pollution and local leadership. WalletHub used a “Quality of City Services” score for 38 key performance indicators in six categories and measured the score against the city's per-capita budget.
Top 25 Best-Run Cities in America
1. Nampa, ID
2. Boise, ID
3. Fort Wayne, IN
4. Nashua, NH
5. Lexington-Fayette, KY
6. Lincoln, NE
7. Durham, NC
8. Rapid City, SD
9. Las Cruces, NM
10. Virginia Beach, VA
11. Raleigh, NC
12. Missoula, MT
13. Oklahoma City, OK
14. Manchester, NH
15. Provo, UT
16. Sioux Falls, SD
17. Billings, MT
18. Madison, WI
19. Chesapeake, VA
20. Huntington Beach, CA
21. Louisville, KY
22. Greensboro, NC
23. Arlington, TX
24. Salem, OR
25. Mesa, AZ
To view the full report and the city rankings, click here.
