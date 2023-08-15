LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based Army supply company plans to expand into southern Indiana.
Conco will spend $54 million to add a facility in Scottsburg, Indiana. The new location will be located in the old Tokusen USA building on County Road 125 West.
"We are excited to join the Southern Indiana region with our new facility in Scottsburg," Karen Paschal, president and CEO of Conco, said in a news release Monday. "When looking at locations, the former Tokusen USA space was a perfect fit for what we needed to expand, and we look forward to working with the State of Indiana, the City of Scottsburg, and its residents to create additional growth for the region."
The new facility will add 175 full-time jobs with an average hourly pay rate of $28. The state of Indiana approved nearly $2 million in tax credits for the project. The job positions will include:
- Production Team Members
- Quality Technicians
- Welders
- Paint Technicians
- Process Technicians
- Controls Technicians
- Tool & Die
- Industrial Maintenance
- Electricians
- Engineering and Administration
The company has 100 employees and has been supplying ammunition containers and other products since 1967. It's a major supplier for the U.S. Army.
