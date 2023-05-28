LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville chef has won a popular Food Network game show.
The executive chef of Happy Belly Bistro, Ashlee Northington, just competed on Guy Fieri's Grocery Games and won.
Her episode aired last Wednesday. It was titled, "Burger Ballers."
Northington went up against three other chiefs in a unique burger battle. Happy Belly Bistro is open daily inside Ten20 Brewery in Butchertown.
It also had a second location at Good Bounce Pickleball Yard and a food truck.
