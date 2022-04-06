LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville’s comedy circuit just got bigger and brighter thanks to a new venue in the heart of Whiskey Row.
The Louisville Comedy Club opened its doors four weeks ago and so far it has been a welcomed addition to downtown.
“You're still very much in the hustle and bustle. We're surrounded by other restaurants, we're surrounded by hotels that bring people in. We are close to the conference center,” said general manager Bridget Friel.
The club takes the location of the former Impellizzeri’s Pizza on Main Street. The nearly 300-seat room underwent an extensive eight-month top to bottom makeover. Walls were taken down, beams put up, and a new front bar added called Barrel Bar.
The Louisville Comedy Club is the city’s only A-tier comedy venue meaning along with local acts, it can bring in national bookings such as Aries Spears and Eddie Griffin.
“I think that is really what drew us to Louisville is we felt that there was a gap here that could be filled in the comedy scene,” said Friel.
The comedy club is the sixth location across the country that is owned by Washington-based company Bark Entertainment.
Throughout the club are large portraits of comedians —n homage who those who have passed such as Rodney Dangerfield, Joan Rivers, and Bob Saget.
“It's something we have done at all of our clubs and it's just supposed to be kind of like a tip of the hat to those people who really made something out of their comedy careers,” said Friel.
With recent announcements of big acts Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle booking stops at The Louisville Palace, those with the comedy club say it’s a fit not only the comedy industry needed, but also downtown.
“Cincinnati is a great hub for comics and it's so close by and same for Nashville," said Friel. "But there wasn't a lot here in Louisville for comedy so it felt like we could easily come in here and help grow that."
