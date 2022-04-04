LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Chris Rock is scheduled to take the stage in Louisville this June.
According to the LiveNation website, Rock's "Ego Death" World Tour 22 is scheduled to perform at the Louisville Palace on June 15 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the performance will be available at a LiveNation Presale starting at 10 a.m. on April 6. Tickets for the general public will be available on April 8.
CLICK HERE for more information.
Rock received several standing ovations before he told his a single joke last Wednesday at his first comedy show since Will Smith slapped him in the face onstage at the Oscars.
Rock only briefly addressed the slap to the sold out crowd in Boston, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened."
"Other than the weird thing, life is pretty good," Rock said midway through his first of two sets. The nighttime performances came just three days after Smith smacked the comedian for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting an Academy Award.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.