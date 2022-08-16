LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings.
According to a GoFundMe created by Celtic Pig owner Melissa Ingram, she and her husband are not able to fulfill a lease obligation for their now-closed restaurant in downtown Louisville.
The Celtic Pig opened a restaurant and pub on Main Street next to the Ice House in 2019 but couldn't afford to reopen following the COVID-19 shutdowns, according to Ingram.
She said because of this, a lien has been placed on their house, their business bank account has been garnished, and their food truck has been taken away by their landlord.
"I'm not one to ask for help," said Ingram, who recently helped families who were devastated by the Kentucky flooding. "I'm usually the one giving it, but this time we need all the help we can get. Anything will be a blessing."
The GoFundMe had raised over $5,200 as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Related Stories:
- Trying to stay in business, Louisville food truck looks for success near interstates
The Celtic Pig celebrates grand opening of downtown Louisville restaurant
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.