LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 21-27, offering a fixed three-course menu for $26, $36 or $46.
A dollar for every meal will be donated to The Academy of Music Production Education and Development, which offers free music mentorship and technology training programs.
Participating restaurants include Sarino, LouVino, Board and You Bistro, Corner Restaurant and Bar, Mesh and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse.
To see full list, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.