LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s only Apple store is closing indefinitely starting Tuesday.
The Oxmoor Center store is honoring appointments for personal shopping and tech support, as well as pickup for online orders, through the end of Monday, according to Apple’s website.
The Cupertino, California-based tech giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apple began reopening its 271 U.S. retail locations in May, only to close some of those stores once again due to coronavirus concerns.
In closing 30 stores last month, the company told CNBC that it was acting from “an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the (COVID-19) situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”
Apple’s store in Lexington and its two stores in Indianapolis are open by appointment only, while its Cincinnati store is closed, according to its website.