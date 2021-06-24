LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's largest employers is celebrating its growth five years after it went through a huge transformation.
GE Appliances marked the fifth anniversary Thursday of being purchased by Haier by renaming Appliance Park Loop to GEA Way.
The company invested more than $100 million in upgrades and expansions last year and added hundreds of jobs.
Company leaders along with the Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin were on hand for the event.
