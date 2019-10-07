LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Malibu Jack’s will move its east Louisville indoor fun park to the former big-box retail space vacated by Walmart at 1915 S. Hurstbourne Parkway.
Currently off Blankenbaker Parkway at 12101 Sycamore Station Place, Malibu Jack’s is an entertainment facility offering go karts, laser tag, miniature golf, arcade games and other attractions.
The move to the former Walmart space will more-than double Malibu Jack's footprint.
"It will feature three times as many attractions and a new restaurant/bar area. Some notable new attractions include bowling, wave rider, and twist coaster," said Malibu Jack's marketing director Tyler Hatton in an email to WDRB News.
Walmart closed three underperforming Louisville stores in 2018, including the SuperCenter at Hurstbourne Parkway and Interstate 64.
The owner of the Townfair Shopping Center got approval last summer to rezone the property to allow for an “indoor fun park” and other more intense commercial uses.