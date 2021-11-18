LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A McAlister's Deli on Dixie Highway near Johnsontown Road has been open for less than two weeks, but is already a success.
A line formed as soon as the doors opened for the soft opening on Nov. 8, and now sales at the location have outpaced all other locations in the area.
On Thursday, franchise owners, employees and city leaders officially cut the ribbon for the new restaurant at 9050 Dixie Highway.
Franchise owners said people have been asking for a McAlister's on Dixie for years.
"We keep getting so much great feedback from customers that would come to our other locations," said James Gillenwater, McAlister's CEO and franchise owner. "And it's a big quadrant of the market where we didn't have a location, and it wasn't because we didn't want to be here, we just could never find the right opportunity. So we've always wanted to be here from the very beginning."
The Dixie Highway deli is the 11th location for the franchise owners.
