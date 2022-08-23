LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is working on a $400 million renovation, and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell came to town Tuesday to hear an update on the progress.
In December 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Louisville's airport would receive $13.3 million per year for five years through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Senator Mitch McConnell met at Louisville’s airport today to discuss how the federal government is helping with infrastructure $$ @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/7qGAHlDE9I— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) August 23, 2022
Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said several projects benefitted from federal money. For example, federal money paid for most of the $21 million installation of geothermal wells to help heat and cool the airport. There's also a project to insulate homes neighboring the airport to cut down on noise pollution.
"Some of this would not have been possible -- or if it would have, it would have taken three to four years longer -- without these funds," Mann said.
Mann said a big priority includes updating "Taxiway Bravo" for smoother UPS operations. Additionally, investments need to be made inside the airport to expand security checkpoints, update restrooms and jet bridges.
To continue to work on those improvements, the airport will apply for another federal grant of about $15 million in October.
"I love what we've done," Mann said. "We've got a state-of-the-art (communications) center now, I think probably the best in the country. When we get done with this, we're going to have a very efficient terminal building. It's going to be great for the customer."
Mann said the airport will likely find out about the additional grant in January.
Related Stories:
- 2 Kentucky airports to receive more than $7.8 million in federal funding
- SDF operating new $18.5 million Operations Command Center 24/7
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.