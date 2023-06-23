LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill's Opportunity campus in West Louisville is getting another financial boost from the city
Metro Council unanimously passed the budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday evening. The spending plan includes $3 million to go toward the project.
"I think this is one of the best budgets that I have personally been a part of since I have been on the Metro council" said Jecorey Arthur District 4 councilman. The project is part of his district.
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is making a multimillion-dollar investment in an under-served area of Louisville. Norton Healthcare and Goodwill announced a partnership in 2021 with a plan to build an opportunity campus in the city's Parkland neighborhood.
The site will also become home to the first hospital west of 9th Street in more than 100 years, when it opens in 2024.
The opportunity campus in the west end is the single largest investment Goodwill Industries of Kentucky has ever made, and 10 other opportunity centers are expected to open throughout the commonwealth, providing free resources to residents.
The $100 million investment at South 28th Street and West Broadway is expected to serve 50,000 people each year.
"Those resources in the goodwill opportunity campus these partners are necessities for our people and city government is recognizing that the that yes vote recognized that" said Arthur
The campus is expected to be a single stop for a list of services. There will be financial services, childcare, job training, an onsite cafeteria, expungement services and mentoring all under one roof.
The Kentuckiana Works Career Center, YMCA Child Care, Legal Aid, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Kentucky College of Barbering, UofL College of Dental for dental services, Restorative Justice, Volunteers of America, and other resources including like mental health services will have space on the campus.
"What's going to be happening there represents one of a bunch of those opportunities that’s really meant to say to west Louisville residents if you are looking to make a change in your life, we can help you do it." said Michael Gritton Executive Director at KentuckianaWorks
To follow progress on the Goodwill Opportunity Campus including a live construction cam, click here.
