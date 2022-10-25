SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 7,000 homes and businesses in Bullitt County will soon have high-speed fiber internet installed for the first time.
Kinetic said Tuesday it started the project in January 2022 and expects to finish in January 2023.
"This is going to be huge for everybody in our community," said Anita Stump, executive director for the Bullitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Kinetic aims to install fiber in every Kentucky county it serves over the next couple years. Overall, Kinetic has spent more than $211 million since 2019 to expand broadband access across Kentucky, an investment celebrated by county and state leaders.
"We all know the importance of high-speed internet," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. "It's OK for us to admit this pandemic laid bare that it wasn't a luxury. It was a necessity."
The new underground optical fiber cables in Bullitt County will allow people to connect to faster, more reliable internet, a service the Zoneton Fire Department sees as a tool to ensure their community can access critical services.
"What it's going to do is help with phone services for them to be able to reach out and call 911," Zoneton Fire Chief Kevin Moulton said. "It's going to help them to stay communicated with things the fire department is doing, the county is doing, EMS, EMA, online. So it's a big deal to get better internet."
And with a reliance on internet access for business, school and even health care, people in Bullitt County see this as a step toward a better future for all.
"It's just very exciting," Stump said. "High-speed internet powers our economy and it's going to be huge for our businesses here in Bullitt County — and not only our businesses but also our families."
Customers can call the Kinetic store at 270-765-1892 to find out if they're eligible for the new service. And to sign up, click here.
