LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musicians that perform at the KFC Yum! Center are given a special gift of edible art when they visit Louisville.
Artists like Billie Eilish, Bob Seger, Carrie Underwood and Cher were given truly amazing cookies from Sweet June Bakery.
Preston Fouts is the artist behind the bakery. Most recently, she made cookies for Elton John, who was in Louisville last weekend. The intricately decorated cookies showed his likeness on individual cookies with detailed backgrounds and a tiny "yellow brick road."
"It's a true process. There's a lot of research that goes into it. I dive in to all of his tours ... fortunately, there's a lot of content to go with it," Fouts said. But Elton John's flamboyant costumes and wild glasses gave her a lot to work with. "It was a dream, as far as a designer's perspective."
Fouts is a married mom of two boys who runs the business online, and her calendar is pretty full. Her cookie business only started two years ago after she took a cookie decorating class while on maternity leave to get out of the house. Her new hobby went from side-hustle to full-time career. Now, she's teaching her own classes.
The cookies she is commissioned to do for music stars is a "dream" she said, but she admits it's a lot of work.
"A lot of planning. That's really the biggest part of it. Just getting the materials ready and then the design concept, and then the execution takes some time, of course," she said. "The planning is really the hardest part."
That hard work pays off when the artist sees the cookies. Fouts has a video of Cher showing the cookies decorated to look like the singer's outrageous stage outfits. She was obviously impressed.
Sweet June Bakery is actually named for Fouts' grandma, whom she calls her biggest fan.
You can find the bakery online at SweetJuneBakery.com.
