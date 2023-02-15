LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The country's largest indoor farm show kicked off Wednesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
The National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull has been held in Louisville for decades. The four-day event includes more than 900 exhibitors, nearly two dozen seminars, a craft and gift market, and the popular tractor pulls.
Kentucky Venues spokesman Ian Cox said the show brings in more than 250,000 people and is a tremendous opportunity for the city and the state.
"For us, it represents the agricultural progress of the state but also gives us an opportunity to highlight those best services and offerings that those around the globe want to see," Cox said. "It also offers and opportunity for us to fill up hotel rooms and offer services at restaurants and bars. Largely, Louisville succeeds because it has the variety of offerings tied directly back to tourism activity."
The show runs from Feb. 15-18, and admission is free. Parking at the Expo Center begins at $10.60 per vehicle online or $12 at the gate. Bus parking is $25 at the gate.
Tractor Pull tickets are on sale now, but a spokesperson said they're going quickly for Saturday's Championship. They can be purchased online or at the Expo Center's ticket office.
