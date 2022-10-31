LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville small businesses located right next to each other have closed.
Riot Café at 4th and West Chestnut streets is out of business after it opened in the fall of 2020 and was named after the civil unrest from that summer in downtown Louisville. The cafe served coffee and focused on supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and conversation about societal concerns.
Next door, a tropically-themed bar called The Limbo also closed. Through a post on social media, the owner — who also owned Riot Café — thanked patrons for their support over the last couple of years.
